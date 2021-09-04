'Bhoot Police' Duo Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Open Up On How They Get Through Career Lows

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor opened up about the ups and downs of being an actor and the career lows faced by every artist. To be seen in the forthcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police helmed by Pawan Kripalani, the duo have experienced a fair share of hits and flops in their career in Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan debuted in 1991 while Arjun Kapoor made his entry in Bollywood in 2012, however, both the actors were able to resonate with their rollercoaster journey in the film industry and share the experience with the fans.

Saif Ali Khan on giving a 'killer shot'

During a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Saif Ali Khan stated that the key to getting through a low phase in the career is to focus on the work and give your best. He revealed that the trick to overcoming a flop at the box office was to know 'you own your talent'. He also revealed that he respects himself and his co-star Arjun Kapoor for the ability to give a 'killer shot' without worrying about if it would be bad or good.

Arjun Kapoor on ups and downs of his career

Arjun Kapoor also relayed his dynamic journey in Bollywood and opened up about his low phases, which were subjected to public's scrutiny due to the boom of social media. He opened up about the gamble of having a hit or flop movie and the unpredictability of the box office. Acknowledging his privilege of coming from a filmy background, Arjun admitted that his prior experiences prepared him for his journey in Bollywood.

Talking about the adverse effects of constantly being in the limelight due to the boom of social media, Arjun Kapoor also stated that his low phases became very apparent to the public. The actor believed that every artist needed to have thick skin to survive in the industry and stand back up on their feet after receiving constant backlash and criticism due to social media. Admitting that he just needs to be 'more diligent', he concluded his statement defined stardom as 'how you survive the rollercoaster of failure'.

Bhoot Police release is scheduled for September 17. The movie recently released a song titled Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai featuring Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes.

IMAGE- ARJUN KAPOOR & ACTORSAIFALIKHAN INSTAGRAM