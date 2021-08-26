‘Bhoot Police’: Film’s Foot-tapping Song ‘Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police’ Is Both Spooky And Fun

Bhoot Police’s all-new music video Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police released on Thursday. The song features Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The song promises horror with a unique twist.

Bhoot Police’s all-new 'Aaye Bhoot Police'

The upcoming film’s brand new music video features Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, who set the dance floor on fire. The three actors steal the show with their attire and their moves. Saif Ali Khan can be seen with a skull in the music video.

Here’s the official music video of 'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police'

Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan lent their voices to the all-new song, which was composed by Sachin Jigar. The rap in the song is all thanks to Mellow D, while the three actors’ stunning moves were choreographed by Remo DSouza. Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, the film will also feature Jaaved Jaafri, Jamie Lever and Yami Gautam.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor took to their social media accounts to share the song with their fans. Netizens instantly fell in love with Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police and headed to the comment section to show the actors their love. They commented with heart and fire emoticons on the posts. Apart from fans, Anshula Kapoor and choreographer Remo D'Souza also commented on Arjun Kapoor’s post with fire emoticons.

More about Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police is gearing up for its digital release on the online streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. The film’s official trailer was released last week and Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will take on the role of ghostbusters in the film. They aim to catch ghosts in their special van. Saif will play the role of Vibhooti, whose greed keeps him in the ghostbusting business. On the other hand, Chiraunji, who will be played by Arjun Kapoor, takes his job more seriously. Bhoot Police will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The horror comedy film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as Kanika. The film was meant to have a theatrical release in September this year, however will now release digitally, owing to the pandemic.

Picture Credits: Jacqueline Fernandez- Instagram