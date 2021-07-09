Bhoot Police Gets A Release Date; The Horror Comedy To Premiere On Disney Plus Hotstar

The upcoming Bollywood film Bhoot Police is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Bhoot Police is one of the much-anticipated horror-comedy films starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. As fans of the stars have been waiting for a release date, the creators recently announced that the film would hit the OTT giant on July 17, 2021.

Bhoot Police release date and official poster revealed

The stars of the film also took to their Instagram handles to share the news. In the caption, they wrote, "Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on @disneyplushotstarvip". They also shared the official poster of the film. All four actors posed as a group of ghostbusters displaying different personalities in the poster. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen taking a selfie with her phone while Saif Ali Khan posed with a horrified expression. Arjun Kapoor gave an intense look to the camera. Yami Gautam held a long weapon in her hand. The upcoming horror-comedy is being helmed by Pavan Kriplani, while Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri are co-producing it.

Bhoot Police cast

Ahead of the announcement of its release date, individual posters of the actors were revealed via social media. Saif Ali Khan is all set to play the role of Vibhuti in the film. Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share the official poster of Saif Ali Khan. In the caption, he wrote, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI.".

Arjun Kapoor will play the role of one of the ghostbusters, Chiraunji. He introduced his character to the audience via another Instagram post. Its caption read, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice.". Take a look at Arjun's intense look.

Jacqueline Fernandez will play the quirky role of Kanika. She introduced her character to the audience via Instagram and wrote, "Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice.". Take a look at Jacqueline's poster.

Bhoot Police is the first film of Yami Gautam after her marriage to Aditya Dhar. She will play the role of Maya. The Uri actor wrote, "To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice." while introducing her character to the audience.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

