'Bhoot Police': Jacqueline, Saif's Chemistry In 'Raat Gayi So Baat Gayi' Loved By Fans

After creating magic on the big screen with their sizzling chemistry in Lat Lag Gayi song, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan are up with a new track together. The two, who are receiving amazing reviews for their latest horror-comedy film Bhoot Police released their steamy track Raat Gayi So Baat Gayi from the film.

The latest release also stars Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in key roles apart from the two actors. Helmed by Asees Kaur and Vishal Dadlani, the song has been titled Raat Gayi So Baat Gayi. The foot-tapping number showed the chemistry between the two stars which is sure to leave all their fans stunned. Going the track, apart from giving a visual treat, the song is sure to be a chartbuster. The music is given by Sachin- Jigar. Lyrics of Bhoot Police song Raat Gayi So Baat Gayi are written by Kumaar. The groovy track shows Jacqueline’s killer dance moves along with Saif’s impeccable style which has left the fans drooling.

The Race 3 actor shared the song on her Instagram and wrote, “We are back!! #BhootPolice's latest song #RaatGayiSoBaatGayi is out now on @tips @youtubeindia channel! Tune in #SaifAliKhan @arjunkapoor @yamigautam. Singers @aseeskaurmusic @vishaldadlani.” Bhoot Police arrived on the OTT giant today, September 10, 2021. The film revolves around ghost hunter brothers Chiraunji and Vibhooti and their quest to capture a demon haunting a tea estate in Himachal. It currently has an IMDb rating of 7 on 10. While some viewers were amazed to watch the film, others were seemingly upset with the actors and the script.

In the film, Saif will be seen playing the role of a tantric named Vibhooti, who fools superstitious people for money. His brother Arjun aka Chiraunji, on the other hand, is a true believer. Maya, played by Yami takes an important bhoot case to them, whereas Kanika aka Jacqueline, a social media influencer, is a non-believer. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Adipurush. While Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

(Image: Instagram/@jacquelinef143)