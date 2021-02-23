'Bhoot Police': Makers Announce Release Date, Share Spooky Poster Featuring Entire Cast

Makers of the much-awaited horror comedy film Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez finally treated fans with the release date of the film. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the new poster of the film and revealed that the film is slated to hit the theatres on September 10. The poster shows the entire star cast standing on top of a clip while looking at a spooky haunted house.

Bhoot Police release date announced

On the poster, Jacqueline, Saif, Arjun, and Yami stand atop a hill, with their backs towards the camera. Each one of them is holding a weapon. While Yami holds a torch, Arjun has a spear and Jacqueline has a leash in her hands. Saif seems to be holding a skeleton of a hand as he poses. Arjun captioned the post and wrote, “Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th Sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal".

The film was initially announced in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The cast was changed recently and Saif will now be seen with Arjun, Yami, and Jacqueline. Bhoot Police will mark Saif's first collaboration with Arjun and Yami. The film has been shot extensively in several locations like Dharamshala, Mcleodganj, Dalhousie, Jaisalmer, and many more. The team also shot some portions in Mumbai.

The actor who is in Jaiselmer these days to shoot for the remaining portions of the film had a great time while interacting with his fans on the sets. The actor took out some time from his shoot and spent it by chatting and discussing things with his fans on the set. He documented the meeting on Instagram and wrote, “They say friends are like family but in an actor's life fans are like family too. I had the chance to finally meet a huge fan of mine since Ishaqzaade and spend quality time with him & his friend during my shoot. I’m glad he came all the way to see me and grateful that he filled me with love and positivity that will last me a lifetime like fuel to keep working for my fans.”

