'Bhoot Police' Makers Unveil Spooky Motion Poster On Saif Ali Khan's 51 St B'day; Watch

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police have released the motion poster and also announced the trailer date. The motion poster was released on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday. The film has an ensemble star cast including Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Saif.

Arjun Kapoor shares motion poster of Bhoot Police

Arjun took to Instagram and shared the poster that features him with Saif. In the teaser, the duo sets off on their mission to catch ghosts in their special van. They cross a forest that has a spooky atmosphere. While Saif drives the vehicle wearing a horned hat, Arjun sits next to him, holding a decorated cross in one hand and a dusty book in the other. Kareena Kapoor also shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji (The ghosts will find the going tough in the presence of Vibhooti and Chiraunji). #BhootPolice trailer arriving 18th August on @disneyplushotstarvip . Stay tuned! #DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex."

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi. The forthcoming film, which will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Last month, Yami Gautam had revealed her first look in the film on Instagram. She will be seen as Maya in the film. In the poster, Yami sported an off-white dress and held a cresset in her hand. Jacqueline Fernandez, who will play the role of Kanika, too had unveiled her first look in the film on Instagram. She sported a crop top paired with jeans and held a whip in her hands.

Meanwhile, the film was slated to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Arjun Kapoor has already begun dubbing for the film and he also shared a glimpse from the session on his Instagram stories previously. On the other hand, apart from Bhooth Police, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Adipurush and the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.

IMAGE: SAIFALIKHAN/Instagram/ASLIJACQUELINE/Twitter

