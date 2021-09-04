'Bhoot Police' Song 'Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai' Adds Yami-Arjun's Romance To The Horror-comedy

With two weeks to go for the release of Bhoot Police, the makers are raising the buzz with new attractions. After the trailer became a talking point, the songs are offering a new dimension to the venture. After the title track, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police showcased the energetic side of the leads, the latest song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai brings romance to the horror-comedy, giving a glimpse into the bond between Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam's characters.

Arjun Kapoor-Yami Gautam star in Bhoot Police's second song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai

Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai from Bhoot Police is a light-hearted, soothing song composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya. The movie also brings the youthful voice of Armaan Malik and the experienced Shreyas Ghoshal's melodious vocals together. The music video starts with Arjun lip-syncing in an all-black avatar crooning out his love for Yami, who dazzled in a cream-coloured outfit. Later, he is seen with a blue jacket over a white and black ensemble while Yami then dons a red outfit. The song features visually impressive visuals of the desert locates. It is only towards the end of the song, that Arjun's attempts to woo Yami are successful after which they hold hands and share an embrace.

The first song of the movie was an upbeat party number, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police, which starred Arjun, along with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez. Yami was missing from the track then, and had stated, "Can't believe I had to miss out on being a part of this thrilling song, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police. But when prior work commitments becon, you do the needful. So excited for @jacquelinef143 #SaifAliKhan and @arjunkapoor who are totally killing it! #BhootPolicetitletrack[sic]".

Bhoot Police has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who has directed movies Ragini MMS and Phobia. The movie is produced by Tips' banner's Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The movie also stars Jaaved Jaaferi. Bhoot Police is gearing up for release on Disney+Hotstar from September 17. This was after it was postponed by a week, and skipped the theatrical release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image: @yamigautam/Instagram)