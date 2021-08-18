'Bhoot Police' Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Tickle Fans As The New 'ghostbusters'

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police recently released the trailer where actors Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are playing the ghostbusters. While Saif's character, Vibhooti, is agnostic and in the ghostbusting profession only out of greed, Arjun's character takes his job seriously and does it with a great sense of responsibility. Arjun carries a book along with himself and calls it ‘baba ki kitab’ to refer to when he gets stuck with any problem.

Bhoot Police’s trailer drop

The trailer, in parts, resembles the hit Hollywood film Scooby-Doo where a group of youngsters works as a ghostbuster along with a dog. Bhoot Police director Pavan Kirpalani had said in a statement, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film..." Bhoot Police is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Apart from the two ghostbusters, the intriguing trailer also gave a glimpse of the other two stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, who portray the roles of Maya and Kanika, respectively.

Earlier, on Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday on August 16, Arjun had shared a motion poster that showed the two stars jetting off on a mission to catch ghosts in their van as they crossed a jungle with a spooky atmosphere. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film also stars actor Jaaved Jaaferi.

Meanwhile, the film has been shot extensively in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, it was slated to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally. Arjun Kapoor has already begun dubbing for the film and has also shared a glimpse from the session on his Instagram stories previously. On the other hand, apart from Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Adipurush and the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.

IMAGE: ARJUNKAPOOR/Instagram