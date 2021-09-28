'Bhramam' Trailer Out: Fans Call Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Better Than 'Maestro'

The makers of the Malayalam black comedy crime thriller film Bhramam dropped the much-awaited trailer of the movie on, September 28. The film is the official Malayalam remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi film Andhadhun, is all set to release directly on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 7. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, the film stars an ensemble cast of Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles. As the trailer of the movie was released, fans left a flurry of reactions and praised Sukumaran's acting

Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Bhramam' trailer out now

The trailer of Bhramam gives a glimpse into the story of Ray Mathews, a blind pianist who finds solace in his music. However, he unexpectedly witnesses the murder of an actor. As lies and deception pile on Ray, he tries to save his life. Prithviraj Sukumaran reprises the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in the original film, Andhadhun, while Mamta Mohandas and Raashi Khanna step into the shoes of Tabu and Radhika Apte, respectively. While Unni Mukundan plays the philandering cop, Jagadish Kumar plays the role of a criminal doctor.

Fans in the comment section of the trailer on Youtube compared the two remakes of Andhadhun, Maestro and Bhramam. Fans wrote that Bhramam looked more promising than Maestro and said, "Compared to Andhadun and maestro this is also looking pretty good and Prithviraj Sukumaran gave his best performance all the best for Bramham team this will be huge success ahead." Another user wrote, "Though it's Andhadhun remake but I think the story will be modified! Also, this remake looks fantastic than Maestro."

Fans on Twitter said that Bhramam's trailer looked better than the original, "Trailer Looks cooler than the original.. there aren't many modifications I guess.. definitely will be better than #Maestro but how much it matches the original matters."

Trailer Looks cool than the original.. there isn't much of modifications I guess.. definitely will be better than #Maestro but how much it matches the original matters..#Bhramamhttps://t.co/EUoF3ukMHb — Dr. Karthick Shivaraman B.E (STAY SAFE😷) (@iskarthi_) September 28, 2021

#Bhramam Trailer Looks Interesting Hopefully Faithful Remade Version of #andhadhun 👍👍 — Trendsetter Bala (@trendsetterbala) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in the biographical survival drama film Aadujeevitham, which is an adaption of the novel of the same name, by Benyamin. The movie will also star Amala Paul in the lead role opposite Sukumaran. The actor is also all set to feature in the fantasy adventure Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The movie stars Mohanlal in the title role along with Shayla McCaffrey, Sara Vega, and Rafael Amargo in supporting roles. The movie will be directed by Mohanlal and will mark the veteran actor's directional debut. A few of Upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies also include Cold Case, Kaduva, Theerppu, and Empuran.

(Image: @therealprithvi/Instagram)