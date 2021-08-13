'Bhuj' Director Reveals His Grandmother Was Among 300 Women Who Built Bhuj Runway

Bhuj: The Pride of India was recently released on the OTT platform ahead of Independence Day. As the movie was released, the director of the movie, Abhishek Dudhaiya revealed the true story behind the movie. Dudhaiya said that his grandmother was among 300 women who built the runway in Bhuj.

The real story of Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay Devgn, the then in charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya, while talking to PTI shared that his grandmother was one of the 300 women who helped build the runway. He said "In Bhuj, this story is narrated as a folktale. My grandmother Laxmi Parmar, who was 35 at that time, was one of the 300 women who helped in the making of the runway and I had heard a lot of stories about it from her. So, I decided that whenever I direct a movie, this will be my first film."

He added that he did a lot of research before the movie went on floors and spoke to 60 women who were still alive. Dudhaiya said that he also spoke to Vijay Karnik as he wanted to present the story in the most honest way possible. He said "The film talks about women empowerment. Women would take decisions on their own as their husbands would go to cities to earn livelihoods. For example, there were women who broke down their own houses to help Vijay Karnik in his mission of achieving the impossible task. It was a difficult thing to do and these women chose to serve the nation." He explained "We had no concerns while making the film as we had the required support. My only concern was to be as honest as possible to the actual events and make sure we don’t show anything in a bad light."

The film features Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon. Initially, the film was slated for theatrical release worldwide on August 14, 2020, during the Independence Day weekend but was postponed due to a delay in production. The movie was released on August 13, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar.

