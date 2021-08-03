'Bhuj The Pride Of India' Trailer 2 OUT; Ajay Devgn Touts Win Against Insurmountable Odds

The upcoming war action film, Bhuj The Pride of India, is all set for its digital release on Disney+Hotstar on August 13. The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead role, and the actor left his fans in awe with his Instagram post on Tuesday containing the Bhuj The Pride of India's trailer 2. He captioned the video, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India - Official Trailer 2. In the face of insurmountable odds, our heroes led us to victory. Witness the rise of our unsung heroes in #BhujThePrideOfIndia, releasing on August 13 only on @disneyplushotstarvip.’

Bhuj The Pride of India trailer 2

The trailer is meant to evoke feelings of patriotism among viewers. It contains blasts, air strikes, combat, war and much more. Ajay Devgn takes on the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the much-awaited film. He shows great valour and courage in the face of war.

The film revolves around Vijay Karnik, who reconstructs the Bhuj airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village of Madhapar. Besides Ajay Devgn, the Bhuj The Pride of India trailer also sees Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles, as they play villagers who aid Indian soldiers in their endeavours. Viewers will also have the chance to witness Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar in the film.

Bhuj The Pride of India is set in 1971 and revolves around the Indo-Pakistan war. In December 1971, 14 Napalm bombs were dropped on an IAF strip in Bhuj, which created obstacles for the take off of IAF planes. As there weren't enough jawans to help avert this crisis, women from the nearby village lent a helping hand and completed the task in 72 hours.

Zaalima Cocoa Cola featuring Nora Fatehi

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the team behind Bhuj The Pride of India released a song from the film, titled Zaalima Cocoa Cola. The song features Nora Fatehi and is set in the socio-political context of 1971. The actor takes on the role of a spy in the film.

What’s next for Ajay Devgn

Apart from Bhuj The Pride of India's release ahead of Independence Day, the actor also has other upcoming projects that fans are waiting for with bated breath. The actor will feature in the sports drama Maidaan and the Telugu action drama, RRR. Ajay Devgn will also be seen taking up his iconic role of Bajirao Singham in the film Sooryavanshi and will be seen in the much-awaited Alia Bhatt starrer, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

