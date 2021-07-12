'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Trailer: Netizens Praise Nora Fatehi As She Gets Into Spy Mode

Period war drama Bhuj The Pride of India recently released its trailer and has been receiving a positive response from the audience. While Ajay Devgn is leading the movie, netizens were impressed with Nora Fatehi's not-so glamours character from the trailer. The actress will be seen playing the role of a spy in the upcoming movie. Take a look at what netizens had to say about Nora Fatehi's character.

Nora Fatehi in Bhuj The Pride of India

The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is based on the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar. Nora Fatehi will be seen playing the role of Heena Rehman, an undercover spy for India. In the trailer, Fatehi was seen taking training from Sanjay Dutt's character. Netizens were all praise for Nora's acting skills as seen in the Bhuj The Pride of India trailer and took to Twitter to leave their reactions.

One user wrote "Nora Fatehi once again proved that she is not just an amazing dancer but also an amazing actress!! She is multitalented!!." While film critic Ramesh Bala wrote "The Jai Hind by #NoraFatehi really hits different in the trailer of #BhujThePrideOfIndia. She is definitely creating excitement for her performance with these intense glimpses. Can't wait!."

Bhuj The Pride of India is inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war where the airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat and the brave officer, Vikram Karnik essayed by Ajay Devgn built the Bhuj airport along with 300 women from a nearby village. Sonakshi Sinha essays the role of Sunderben Jetha - a social worker who risked everything to help the armed forces in this critical time. Sanjay Dutt brings to life the role of Ranchordas Pagi whose efforts are said to have saved thousands of lives. Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Vir play pivotal roles in the movie. The film is scheduled to release on 13th August 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the full trailer of Bhuj The Pride of India below.

Image: Nora Fatehi's Instagram

