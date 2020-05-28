Bhumi Gives Glimpse Of 'Pednekar Ke Ped' Amid Lockdown, Shares Pic Of Home-grown Tomatoes

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has kept herself busy with many new activities like gardening, dance lessons and more while under lockdown. She has also maintained her social media game by keeping her fans updated about her interests in her personal as well as professional life. Earlier on Thursday, she shared a story through Instagram where she revealed the status of her home-grown tomato plant and said that she felt bummed that the plant withered away because of the wind.

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor shared a photo of the tomato produce from her organic farming and captioned the post as 'Pednekar Ke Ped'.

While under lockdown, the actor has taken to gardening as a hobby and has been growing organic vegetables at home. She also gave a glimpse of the terrace garden through her Instagram stories recently. Tagging her 'ghar ki kheti' with labels of every vegetable plant, she shared pictures of green chilly, brinjal and many other vegetables she has grown in her garden.

Learning Kathak from her mother

Bhumi Pednekar has been trying to make the most of the lockdown and reportedly has been learning something new. Recently, Bhumi told a national daily that she wanted to learn Kathak for a long time now and her mother is a trained dancer. She then added that every evening, she has been spending about one hour to learn the discipline of the dance form. Bhumi Pednekar also said that she has been enjoying the whole process of learning the art from her mother.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi has an eventful year lined up with her recent cameo appearances in the Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship as well as Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor is gearing up to headline her first solo film Durgavati which is the Hindi remake of director G.Ashok's Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Bhumi will also feature in Alankrita Shrivastava's film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

