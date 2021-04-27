Bhumi Pednekar Admits Going On A Journey Of 'self-discovery'; Speaks On 'major Changes'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pedenkar recently revealed she has had some major lifestyle changes since 2020. Bhumi also shared that after "being on a couch for the first month" or so during the pandemic, she went on a journey of "self-discovery" and made some "massive changes" to how she was "leading" her life. In a statement, published in a Mid-Day report, Pednekar said that in 2020, amid the pandemic, she turned into a vegetarian and gave up on a "lot of things". And, during the same time, she realised that she had to come closer to nature and raise more awareness on the issue.

Bhumi Pednekar on being a climate warrior

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor further added that she used the time at hand to focus on her climate conservation advocacy initiative "Climate Warrior". In her statement, the actor also asserted that she has spent "sleepless nights scared", as an innocent kid, who knew nothing better than to worry about what to do "when the water dries up". While lauding the "current generation", she added that they are "frontrunners and advocates" telling others that "time is ticking".

Bhumi Pednekar as COVID warrior

Interestingly, apart from sharing her thoughts in various statements to the media, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has actively shared awareness posts on her social media feed. After donning the hat of a "Climate Warrior", the actor took up the mantle of a "COVID warrior" and extended support to her fans and followers on social media. Sharing a statement, Bhumi had written, "Dear All, As we move into the second wave of COVID-19 across India, I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resources to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma request and donors as the case may be."

On the professional front, the 31-year-old actor was last seen in Prime Video's December 2020 release, Durgamati. The horror-thriller film also featured Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill in crucial roles. She will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao. The Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial is slated for a September release this year.