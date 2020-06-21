Bhumi & Ayushmann's BTS Moments From 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' Song ‘Dard Karaara’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's film Dum Laga Ke Haisha were widely popular among fans. Bhumi and Khurrana's performances were widely praised by critics. The film received several awards for its soundtrack as well. Read on to know more about the making of Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann's song Dard Karaara. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Making of Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann's song ‘Dard Karaara’

The song begins with Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana dancing on the bridge with many other dancers. The track is inspired by the '90s Bollywood song. The song showcases the vibrant costumes of the two stars. The video also showcases the various members from the team talking about their experience of making the song Dard Karaara. Among others, famous singers Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam also share a few words on their experience of working on the song.

Along with the singers, music composer Anu Malik and lyricist Varun Grover also share a few words on how they felt the song was and what inspired them to come up with a 90's track. The video also showcases Bhumi Pednekar sharing her experience. She talks about how fun it was for her to shoot the song. She also talks of her sheer joy on being able to re-live the moments that the actors of the '90s lived. Khurrana also talks about how the song captures the aura of the 90s. He found the film and the song to be done in such a natural way that, for him, it felt like a song actually made in the 90s, without any contemporary touch.

Sadhana Sargam talks about the song having the two main elements of the 90's music -- that is the melody and the perfect mix of lyrics. Varun Grover also says that he feels it has the true essence of a 90s song. For him, the challenge was to create a song that the masses would accept and not laugh upon. The video also showcases the many instrumentalists. Bhumi with her blue blouse and yellow saree looked stunning alongside Khurrana whose costume blended with her overall look.

