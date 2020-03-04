Bhumi Pednekar And Tanaaz Irani Raise Their Voice Against Period Taboo

Popular Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media to reveal a shocking truth related to menstrual knowledge among school girls. In the social media post, she revealed, "Guys, recently I came across something that shocked me to my core. 1 IN EVERY 5 GIRLS drop out of school when their periods start! And the worst thing is that this happens around us, and WE DON’T EVEN NOTICE."

Following the shocking revelation, actor Bhumi Pednekar and television star Tanaaz Irani talked about the same with an online portal. Bhumi Pednekar and Tanaaz Irani stressed about the need to open up about periods, and much more. Here is all you need to know.

Check out the social media post:

Bhumi Pednekar and Tanaaz Irani on period taboo in the society

Bhumi Pednekar, who has been the propagator of many social-welfare campaigns, seemed shocked when she realised many girls drop out of school owing to a lack of menstrual knowledge. In the interview, published on an online portal, she revealed that the statistics of girls dropping out of school due to period taboo is appalling and disappointing. Bhumi further revealed that she is planning to join hands with for a social initiative- #KeepGirlsInSchool.

Meanwhile, television actor Tanaaz Irani's thoughts resonated with that of Bhumi. She believed there should be awareness surrounding menstrual health and hygiene, to stop girls from quitting school. In the interview, she narrated an instance from the past, where girls used flowers and coconut shells to tackle menstruation. Tanaaz Irani also stressed upon the need to discuss menstrual health with boys in the interview.

#KeepGirlsInSchool Initiative

Bhumi Pednekar and Tanaaz Irani have reportedly joined hands for the #KeepGirlsInSchool Initiative, which aims to promote menstrual health and hygiene. As a part of the campaign, a short video (posted by Bhumi Pednekar) was released on social media. The 1 minute 40 seconds film brings to light the shocking realities of period taboo. It reveals that one in every five girls drops out of school when their period starts. The initiative aims at imparting menstrual health and hygiene to about five crore girls by 2022.

