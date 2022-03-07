Apart from her versatility in films, actor Bhumi Pednekar has been constantly raising her voice to speak out about climate change with her non-profit advocacy platform Climate Warrior. Now this year, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has drawn in the Bala actor for its landmark campaign “Women at Work – Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Future Tomorrow”.

The esteemed organisation has roped in the star to raise awareness on gender equality. The UNDP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, intends to implement a 12 month-long marketing campaign on the theme. The actor has been roped in to vocalise on a number of points like equipping younger girls to challenges and alternatives in non-conventional roles and professional paths, the significance of making an eco-system to promote non-conventional aspirations for younger girls, the position of presidency, companies, NGOs, CSOs and people (influencers) and the significance of peer assist to girls working.

Proud and honoured to be a part of the initiative, Bhumi in a press statement said, "Our career paths and choices are often influenced by the people around us and their expectations of us. It limits our aspirations. Our ability to truly achieve what we can. This is especially important for women and girls given the rigid social conditioning they experience." Adding, she said, "The need for more women in The workforce is not only an economic imperative but a social imperative as well. Our workspaces must be inclusive and encourage diverse skill sets and experiences. This can be achieved when women occupy places in leadership roles, breaking down stereotypes, and barriers that inspire others, especially girls young girls to aspire to their full potential.”According to the World Bank, India already has one of the lowest and lowest rates of female labor force participation in the world. Women own only 13.76% of all enterprises in India, and they face a lot of difficulties in running a business, including gender bias in obtaining financing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, previously, Bhumi has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming venture Bhakshak. Announcing the wrap on her official Instagram handle, the Badhaai Do actor penned a note that read, “It has been an emotional roller-coaster, and 39 days later, we wrap #Bhakshak (sic)". Calling it a jaw-dropping story, Bhumi continued, "A film that will always remain close to my heart and the narrative that will continue to give me goosebumps. I feel proud to bring to you a jaw-dropping story of women coming together to fight for justice. Produced by @redchilliesent and directed by @justpulkit. See you soon at the cinema. (sic)"

Apart from this, starting with Anubhav Sinha's directorial Bheed, the actor will also be seen in Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller. That's not all. Bhumi will also feature in Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, in Shashank Khaitan's Govind Aala Re with Vicky Kaushal, in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaa, and more.

IMAGE: Instagram/BhumiPednekar