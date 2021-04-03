Bhumi Pednekar Asks Fans To "please Please Watch" Netflix's 'Seaspiracy'

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar often shares stories and posts concerning climate change, environmental issues and even social issues. Bhumi has always been vocal about the problem of climate change and is an active environmentalist. The actress even launched the 'Climate Warrior' initiative aimed at providing aid towards preserving the environment and limiting the effects of climate change.

Netflix's documentary film, Seaspiracy, recently released on March 24, 2021. The documentary is about the impact of fishing on the environment. Director Ali Tabrizi questions the idea of sustainable mass fishing and argues that commercial fisheries are the main driver of marine ecosystem destruction, through his recent documentary. Avid environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar shared a story on her Instagram handle asking fans to "Please please watch this" on Netflix adding another "pleaseeee" at the end. The documentary is currently trending at number eight on Netflix India. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story below.

Netflix's Seaspiracy reviews

According to the Independent, some scientists and marine conservation groups have pointed out that the documentary contains "inaccuracies" and have accused it of being "misleading". However, The Guardian columnist George Monbiot and Sea Shepherd Conservation Society both expressed support for the film. Marine conservation biologist Callum Roberts defended the film from its critics telling people that the film isn't supposed to be scientifically one hundred per cent accurate as it uses "storytelling" to make its case.

The New York Times gave a mixed review, concluding that even though the film does some "pieces of reporting", there aren't very many such instances as they seem "lost in a sea of murky conspiratorial thinking". John Serba of Decider spoke about how even though the film isn't a hundred percent accurate, it still makes its point and is worth one's time whereas The Independent called it a "shocking indictment of the commercial fishing industry". Common Sense Media gave the film a 4 out of 5 star and 15+ rating, calling it "tough but necessary viewing".

Bhumi Pednekar's other recent Climate Change Initiatives

Bhumi Pednekar has been sharing a series of IGTV posts since November 2019 about her "Climate Warrior" initiative, airing the videos in episode form. The latest video, which was episode seven, was released on Pednekar's IGTV with a long caption about climate change and her guest on the video. In episode seven of Climate Warrior, Bhumi introduced 19-year-old Aman Sharma, who has been trying to raise awareness on protecting birds. The 19-year-old has started an initiative called All In For Climate Action and a club called CAN: Cuckoo About Nature Club, according to Bhumi's caption. Take a look at the post below.

