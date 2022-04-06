Bhumi Pednekar Aspires To Do A Full-blown Action Movie; Calls Film Industry Her 'Oyster'

Ever since Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in Bollywood, the actor has made her presence felt with her outstanding work. The Shubh Mangal Savdhaan actor has explored various roles that have resulted in creating a niche for herself. Now, the actor has expressed her desire to try her hand at a full-blown action film.

While expressing her desire to do an action film, Pednekar said that she wanted to do a full power action film as she has never done it before. “I want to see myself do that like some Matrix, some Lara Croft happening with Bhumi,’’ the actor told ANI. She termed it exciting and added that she wants it to happen soon. She also said that she'll have a lot of fun doing an action-packed film. ''I’m currently in search of such films and hope to get to them soon,'' Pednekar said.

Film world is my oyster, says Bhumi Pednekar

Terming the film industry as her ‘oyster’, the Badhaai Do actor feels that there is so much to explore. She also feels lucky to have varied roles in her kitty. “2022 is going to be a year full of characters which are on the opposite ends of the spectrum,” Pednekar told ANI.

The 32-year-old actor has proved her acting mettle and her great choice of script, having pulled off incredible roles in projects like Dum Laga ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bala, Lust stories and many more.

On being asked about where she sees herself in the next 20 years, the actor told ANI that she does not really have an answer to it. ''I would be a climate activist. I definitely see myself acting. But this is the only thing I would be doing? Definitely not!”

Pednekar desires to set up her own business

Talking about her future goals, the actor spoke about her desire to run a business even though she has the least idea of its diversification. Replying ambiguously, she said that she could be producing movies too. However, the actor stated that she will make sure to take forward her acting career and also to become a climate activist in the coming days.

What's next on the work front for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’, Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Lady Killer’, Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Govinda Ala Re’, Akshay Kumar- starrer, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Afwaa’ and a film produced by Gauri Khan ‘Bhalshak’.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar