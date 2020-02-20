The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar's Best Bling Looks Feature Ruffles, Sequins, And Fringes

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar knows how to slay in every outfit, from casual & sporty to traditional, with grace. Here are her bling looks in ruffles, sequins, and fringes.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is among the most popular contemporary Bollywood actors. She is popular for her incredible performances and stunning looks. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor carries herself with sheer elegance and poise. Moreover, she has stolen her fans’ hearts with her voguish looks. Her style has transformed from plain printed and formal outfits to dazzling attires. She rocks flowy maxi dresses and shimmery looks with utmost grace. Therefore, we have compiled her best looks in dazzling outfits. 

Here are Bhumi Pednekar’s best looks in gorgeously detailed attires: 

1. Pednekar is slaying the look in a flowy maxi dress featuring fringes and ruffles 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

2. A multihued sequined dress with a plunging neckline

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's Photos Prove That The Actor Slays In Red Outfits

3. Pednekar pulls off the look in this tangerine shimmery saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

4. A perfect blend of black and golden for the must-needed bling

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

5. A stylish dual toned sequined dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's On-screen Chemistry With THESE Actors Has Been Loved By Audience

6. Pednekar’s poised look in a halterneck baby pink dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

7. The actor is rocking this black ruffle dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

8. A glamorous look in a multi-shaded flowy attire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

9. All about fringes 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's Inspirational Dialogues From Her Films That Will Make Your Day

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's Photos Prove She Slays Floral Outfits Like A Pro

 

 

