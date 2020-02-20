Bhumi Pednekar's Best Bling Looks Feature Ruffles, Sequins, And Fringes

Bhumi Pednekar is among the most popular contemporary Bollywood actors. She is popular for her incredible performances and stunning looks. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor carries herself with sheer elegance and poise. Moreover, she has stolen her fans’ hearts with her voguish looks. Her style has transformed from plain printed and formal outfits to dazzling attires. She rocks flowy maxi dresses and shimmery looks with utmost grace. Therefore, we have compiled her best looks in dazzling outfits.

Here are Bhumi Pednekar’s best looks in gorgeously detailed attires:

1. Pednekar is slaying the look in a flowy maxi dress featuring fringes and ruffles

2. A multihued sequined dress with a plunging neckline

3. Pednekar pulls off the look in this tangerine shimmery saree

4. A perfect blend of black and golden for the must-needed bling

5. A stylish dual toned sequined dress

6. Pednekar’s poised look in a halterneck baby pink dress

7. The actor is rocking this black ruffle dress

8. A glamorous look in a multi-shaded flowy attire

9. All about fringes

