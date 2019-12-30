Bhumi Pednekar Breaks Silence After Flak Over Being The 'hero' Of 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar broke her silence amidst the criticism of being called the hero of her upcoming film Durgavati. The announcement of the film had been made earlier last month with actor Akshay Kumar as the presenter of the film. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor spoke to a local daily about being called the 'hero' of the film as opposed to being the 'heroine'.

“People need to look at the terms ‘hero’ and ‘heroine’ in a gender-neutral way, and not from the lens of Bollywood. If someone asks me who my ‘hero’ is, I’ll say, it’s my mother. I wouldn’t call her the ‘heroine’ of my life, would I?” said Bhumi, as per reports.

Read | Akshay Kumar explains why he chose Bhumi Pednekar for his upcoming production 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar was previously criticized for ageism in her earlier film Saand Ki Aankh and then for her role in Bala. Netizens had slammed the makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film for casting a fair-skinned actor and then making her skin look darker with makeup rather than casting an already dark-skinned actor.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar has played the perfect village belle in many movies

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Bhumi clarified her stand in this scenario claiming that she is a professional actor and it is a part of her job to transform into characters that are decided for her by the director of the film. She also claimed that as an actor, such roles challenge her and she wouldn't stop doing such roles for the fear of facing criticism.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar feels proud of socially impacting films like Bala and Toilet:Ek Prem Katha

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One--The Haunted Ship opposite actor Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar's historical period drama Takht which is expected to release in 2020. The actor has also reportedly been signed for the Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahan Se Accha, Shashank Khaitan's Mr.Lele and Sagar Shirgaonkar's Rajasthani Rani which will hit the floors next year.

Read | Durgavati: Shooting date, plot details of Bhumi Pednekar's next revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.