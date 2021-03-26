Bhumi Pednekar Burns Calories, Says Her Workout Is 'smashed'; See Post

Bhumi Pednekar’s weight loss transformation after her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha took everyone by surprise. In Bhumi’s words, the reduction of all that weight was only possible by meticulous planning and hard work on her part, as reported by Zoom. The actor did not only lose weight, but she has continued to maintain her toned physique ever since. Now, if you are looking for some inspiration to kick start your weekend on a fit note, then Bhumi Pednekar’s latest Instagram post will surely keep you motivated.

Bhumi Pednekar’s workout is ‘smashed’

The Saand Ki Aankh actor on Friday, March 26, took to her Instagram story to share a snippet of the completion of workout routine. The photo sees a snip of her hand watch that contains a detailed account of her calories. While sharing the photo, Bhumi unveiled that she has achieved her workout goal for the day.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star completed her lower body exercise which was divided in four circuits and eight rounds. The photo shared by her showcased the number of calories the actor burns on a daily basis. The avid fitness enthusiast motivated her Instagram family towards a healthy life by stating that her ‘workout is smashed’. Check out the Instagram story below:

A few days ago, Bhumi Pednekar posted a video of herself working out in isolation just after she had wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. In her caption, the actor said that she practising self-isolation post the shooting was completed. The actor added that she has already begun prepping for her next movie. Complaining about her messy room, Bhumi bid adieu to her character of Sumi as she gears up to embrace her new role. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

In my messy room

Onto the next one :) #SelfIsolation #PostShoot #ByeSumi

Bhumi was last seen essaying the role of IAS Chanchal Singh Chauhan in G Ashok’s directorial Durgamati. Her upcoming film, Badhaai Do is helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit film Badhaai Ho.

(Promo Image Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.