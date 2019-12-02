Bhumi Pednekar Calls Her ‘pati’ Kartik Aaryan Cute And We Could Not Agree More With Her

Kartik Aaryan along with his 'patni' Bhumi Pednekar and 'woh' Ananya Pandey are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is the remake of the 1978 hit comedy film with the same title. The film has been in the buzz right since its inception. The trailer and the recently released soundtracks have been receiving a positive response from the masses. The lead actors are also promoting the film while staying true to their respective characters. Recently Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media to share an adorable picture with her 'pati' Kartik Aaryan. Take a look at the picture:

Bhumi shared an adorable picture with Kartik

In the caption, Bhumi said that her pati will definitely make us laugh because he is cute and we could not help but agree to that. The picture shows both Bhumi and Kartik sharing a light moment. While Bhumi is looking lovely in a cream coloured kurta, Kartik is looking handsome in black attire. The trailer and the songs of the film have been received well by the fans. Some have also criticised the makers for keeping a dialogue on marital rape. After the severe backlash on social media, the actors and filmmakers have apologised for hurting the sentiments of people and also revealed that they have removed the scene from the film.

The director of the film spoke about the movie's controversy

Talking about the controversy, director Mudassar Aziz said that people started lashing without even understanding the perspective. He also said that people told him the dialogue was insulting since it conveyed that marital rape is ok. But the line conveyed something completely different. The character said that when a husband asks for sex, he becomes a beggar and if a husband tricks his wife into sex, he is a rapist (balatkaari). He went on to say that almost 99% of the men in our country do not even know what marital rape is and that is a crime. He further gave an example that after coming back home from work if you wake up your sleeping wife and indulge in foreplay, that is not consent. But if a filmmaker goes on to present that line in a film, and everyone asks him to remove it. He said that nobody is making light of the situation, but it is necessary for people to talk about the issue.

