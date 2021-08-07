Bhumi Pednekar Calls 'Raksha Bandhan' A 'reunion With The Most Special People' In Her Life

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has recently finished filming the Mumbai schedule of her upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, which marks her second collaboration with Akshay Kumar after the 2017 blockbuster Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. As per ANI reports, the actor, in a recent conversation, opened up about working on the film, which she called a 'reunion with the most special people in my life'. Interestingly, Aanand L. Rai, who is helming the family drama has worked with Bhumi as a producer in her blockbuster hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Bhumi calls Raksha Bandhan a 'reunion with special people'

Talking about one of the most prolific directors in the industry, Bhumi called Aanand her 'guru'." Raksha Bandhan is my reunion with the most special people in my life! Anand Rai sir is a guru for me, who trusted my abilities as an actor when I had just started out and I will forever be grateful to him for the opportunity he gave me to shine through in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. So, I'm delighted that I have got an opportunity to work with him again," the actor said.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor also credited Akshay Kumar for instilling a 'sense of belief' for her to strive in Hindi cinema. Apart from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the duo has also shared screen space in Durgamati, which Akshay co-produced as well. She said, "Akshay Kumar sir gave me a film that became my first blockbuster. He believed in me in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and our pairing won hearts. He has instilled a sense of belief in me that has propelled me to excel in this industry. So, naturally, I was thrilled when I got to know that I will be acting with him again in Raksha Bandhan."

Bhumi said she's confident that the film will cater to audiences from all age groups further adding that fans will love the camaraderie between him and Bollywood's Khiladi.

Raksha Bandhan: A story of the 'purest relationship' ever

The movie is a heartwarming story about the intricate bond between a brother (Akshay Kumar) and his sisters, essayed by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. It is written by Himanshu Sharma, who is a National Award-winning screenwriter and Aanand's long-time collaborator known for movies like Zero, Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021, and is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand. The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films. Apart from Raksha Bandhan, Bhumi will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do and Vicky Kaushal in Mr Lele.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE- BHUMI PEDNEKAR/INSTA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.