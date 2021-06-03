Bhumi Pednekar 'can't Wait' For 'Sherni' As She Reviews Trailer; Calls It 'the Real Deal'

The trailer for Vidya Balan's much-awaited film Sherni released on Wednesday, May 2, 2021, by Amazon Prime. The trailer has been garnering heaps of praises from the fans as well as celebrities and looks like actor Bhumi Pehnekar is one of them. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor took to her Instagram handle to review the Amazon original movie and penned her excitement for the same.

Bhumi Pednekar 'can't wait' for Vidya Balan's Sherni

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram story on Thursday morning to share the Sherni trailer shared by Vidya Balan. The trailer showed Vidya as a forest officer, who is assigned to get rid of a tigress for the safety of villagers. However, she faces sexism during her mission on every step and her posting station question her just because she is a female officer. She also faces animosity from the villagers around her who do not think she is any good, doubting her every move whereas they think they know more than her. Vidya on the other hand is focused to lead the team and track down the tigress. Sharad Saxena is shown as a master shooter who claims he can look into the eyes of a tiger and know instantly if it is a man-eater or just a benign animal.

Bhumi Pehnekar could not be more thrilled after watching the trailer and wrote "Can't wait" on her Instagram story along with tagging Vidya Balan, co-producer Shikhaa Sharma, and director Amit Masurkar. The Shubh Mangal Savvdhan actor described the Sherni cast and crew to be her "Team of Favs" in the story. She shared her review for the action-drama and wrote "Sherni looks like the real deal!". Check out the screenshot of the story as well as the Sherni trailer-

A sneak peek of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Yesterday, Bhumi Pednekar delivered some Wednesday wisdom along with a refreshing photo of herself. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared a picture of herself in which she donned an orange jacket along with a blue turtle neck. The actor was seen strolling through nature as the backdrop of the image showed cloud-laden hills along with lush greenery as she posed with her eyes closed to feel the calm of nature. She wrote in the caption, "Inhale Sabr Exhale Shukr #WednesdayWisdom" which means one should inhale patience and exhale gratitude.

