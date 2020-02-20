Bhumi Pednekar's Casual Wardrobe Is Everything You Need For This Summer; See

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar stole the limelight with her first appearance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Besides her skilful acting, Pednekar is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. She picks high waist trousers, crop tops, and flared dresses.

Moreover, her voguish attires have always received praise. Pednekar’s style is inclined towards comfy and chic looks that one usually finds in their wardrobe. From detailed blouses to rugged jeans, she rocks them all. Therefore, we have compiled her best casual looks to beat the summer heat.

Here are Bhumi Pednekar’s casual attires to rock this summer season

1. The trendy denim-on-denim look

2. Timeless fashion with a polka dot vintage dress

3. Rocking the bell-bottoms jeans with a cool white shirt tucked in

4. Bhumi Pednekar makes the best use of summery shades

5. Slaying it with a flowy and stylish shrug

6. A pale green bralette with a similarly shaded shrug and denim skirt

7. Pednekar is acing the street style in a black top with quirky red pants

8. Pulls off the duotone ensemble with sheer grace

9. Casual black tee teamed with blue pants

10. An unbeatable orange dress accentuated with a classic black belt

