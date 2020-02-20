Bhumi Pednekar's Casual Wardrobe Is Everything You Need For This Summer; See

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar stole the limelight with her first appearance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Besides her skilful acting, Pednekar is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. She picks high waist trousers, crop tops, and flared dresses.
Moreover, her voguish attires have always received praise. Pednekar’s style is inclined towards comfy and chic looks that one usually finds in their wardrobe. From detailed blouses to rugged jeans, she rocks them all. Therefore, we have compiled her best casual looks to beat the summer heat.
