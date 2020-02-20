The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar's Casual Wardrobe Is Everything You Need For This Summer; See

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar rocks casual outfits including crop tops, jeans and plain tees with grace. Her wardrobe is everything comfy for summer and these pics are proof

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar stole the limelight with her first appearance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Besides her skilful acting, Pednekar is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. She picks high waist trousers, crop tops, and flared dresses.

Moreover, her voguish attires have always received praise. Pednekar’s style is inclined towards comfy and chic looks that one usually finds in their wardrobe. From detailed blouses to rugged jeans, she rocks them all. Therefore, we have compiled her best casual looks to beat the summer heat. 

Here are Bhumi Pednekar’s casual attires to rock this summer season 

1. The trendy denim-on-denim look 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

2. Timeless fashion with a polka dot vintage dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

3. Rocking the bell-bottoms jeans with a cool white shirt tucked in 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

4. Bhumi Pednekar makes the best use of summery shades 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

5. Slaying it with a flowy and stylish shrug 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

6. A pale green bralette with a similarly shaded shrug and denim skirt 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

7. Pednekar is acing the street style in a black top with quirky red pants

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

8. Pulls off the duotone ensemble with sheer grace 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

9. Casual black tee teamed with blue pants 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

10. An unbeatable orange dress accentuated with a classic black belt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

