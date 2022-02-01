Bhumi Pednekar Completes 'Badhaai Do' Challenge With Sister Samiksha & Friends; Watch

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited social drama Badhaai Do, which will get its theatrical release on February 11, 2022. The title track of the film was recently released and the actors have urged their fans to take on the Badhaai Do challenge as they await the release of the movie. Bhumi Pednekar took the challenge and grooved on it with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and friends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi Pednekar dropped a video in which her sister Samiksha and friends are donning white coloured outfits. They are all seen grooving to the song Badhaai Do. She captioned the post, "#BadhaaiDoChallenge with my mains ♥️ Have you participated yet? If not then send us your videos using #BadhaaiDoChallenge and I'll share your lovely videos on my profile. Chalo ab #BadhaaiDo".

In the video, Bhumi ia seen wearing a white coloured angle length satin slip dress. Her sister Samiksha has donned a white crop top with a black high slit skirt. Fans are loving this video and this can be proved by the comment section. A fan wrote, "The boys are always the best at Sangeeta ya. Hahaha. Epic @bhumipednekar", another fan commented, "@bhumipednekar You are Flawless 🙌🔥🙌", and many dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Bhumi also shared the song on her Instagram account and called it the 'very first wedding song of the year'. Introducing the song to her fans and followers she wrote, “Make way for the very first wedding song of the year, #BadhaaiDo's title track, which is pepped with energy and enthusiasm.Toh chalo, saath milke #BadhaaiDo Shardul aur Suman ko! The song is OUT NOW. Watch now!"

Rajkumar Rao grooves on Badhaai Do song

Recently, Rajkummar Rao himself took the challenge, as he grooved with his wife, Patralekhaa, and wowed his fans. The actor took to his Instagram account and gave his fans and followers a glimpse of himself and his wife taking on the viral Badhaai Do challenge. Rao captioned the post, "#BadhaaiDoChallenge with @patralekhaa Come on all you wonderful people out there show us your dance moves on our title track with #BadhaaiDoTitleTrack".

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar