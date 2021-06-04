Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Violence Against Doctors, Calls It 'unacceptable And Appalling'

A couple of days after a junior doctor in Assam's Hojai was brutally thrashed by a bereaved family following the death of a patient suffering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Twitter and condemned the act of violence. The actress stood in support of the frontline workers who are working ‘tirelessly over the last 14 months to help the people in need.' She requested the people to show some ‘gratitude and compassion towards them.

Bhumi Pednekar opens up about violence against doctors

Condemning the act of violence, the actress wrote, “ Violence towards our doctors and frontline workers is completely unacceptable and quite appalling. Our medical sector has been working tirelessly over the last 14 months, the least we can do is show our support, gratitude & compassion towards them.” Action has been taken against the people who were involved in the brutal act. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle and informed that 24 persons were arrested in connection with the doctor's assault. In addition, he also informed that a charge sheet will be filed at the earliest. Himanta Biswa Sarma while assuring justice for the doctor also informed that he is personally monitoring the investigation in the case.

Violence towards our doctors and frontline workers is completely unacceptable and quite appalling.

Our medical sector has been working tirelessly over the last 14 months, the least we can do is show our support, gratitude & compassion towards them.#stopviolenceagainstdoctors — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 3, 2021

Just hours after the incident took place, Biswa Sharma lent his support to the doctor and criticized the event, and said that the Assam administration would not tolerate such a vicious act as he immediately called for action. Following the barbaric act of humiliation on a Junior doctor in Assam by a group of people post to a COVID patient's death, the Indian Medical Association wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, seeking strong action against healthcare violence. The organization noted that healthcare violence is occurring in the country at an increased rate in the past few years. They informed that Dr. Seuj Kumar in Assam was beaten mercilessly at the COVID Care Centre in Hojal District. The Indian Medical Association in its letter demanded comprehensive, effective, and uniform law to be implemented against such acts of violence.

IMAGE: BHUMIPEDNEKAR/Instagram/DEBNATH_ARYAN/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.