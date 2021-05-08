Bhumi Pednekar Condoles Delhi Woman's Aunt's Death Due To COVID-19: 'Sorry For Your Loss'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her Twitter account to express condolences after a woman who asked for the actress' help lost her aunt. A woman named Ananya Bhattacharya on Friday tagged Bhumi in her post and asked for verified oxygen leads for her aunt-- who was also a cancer patient. Bhumi asked for help in the now-deleted tweet. However, the patient passed away on Friday night and the woman thanked the actress in her latest tweet for the support. Bhumi later tweeted and said, "My condolences to you and your family. Really sorry for your loss".

My condolences to you and your family.Really sorry for your loss 🙏 https://t.co/tFh29Me1k3 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 8, 2021

The woman's aunt had severe COVID symptoms and wasn't able to get up from bed and go for a test, both her sons were COVID positive and admitted to hospital. The woman (Ananya) later thanked all those who helped her get leads for Oxygen. She wrote: "My aunt passed away last night. Deleting this request. Thank you — to everyone who helped. @TajinderBagga @bhumipednekar @KhushParekh @quantumpranav. thank you from the bottom of my heart. Forever grateful".

In yet another video, Bhumi posted and urged people to donate their plasma. In the video, Bhumi voiced out the eligibility criteria of those show could donate their plasma. While sharing the videos she wrote, "INDIA we need you to come forward and donate plasma NOW".

Several Bollywood stars have taken inspiration from Sonu Sood and have been lending a helping hand. Actor Bhumi Pednekar has also followed suit and is doing her bit to help people in tough times. She has been using her contacts to help people with ventilators and beds at the hospitals, with the help of the internet.

Bhumi's upcoming Projects

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror thriller movie Durgamati. The movie is a remake of the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie. The movie also features Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill. Bhumi will next be seen in the comedy family drama Badhaai Do, which is a spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The movie will feature Rajkummar Rao in the lead role opposite Bhumi. The makers have yet to announce the release date of the movie. Recently the actress shared a picture with Rajkummar Rao on Instagram and announced that they had wrapped the shooting of the movie. Bhumi wrote "It’s a wrap for Shardul & Sumi" as she shared the picture.

