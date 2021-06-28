Bhumi Pednekar Constantly Thinking Of 'novel Ways' To Help People, Know How

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been trying to spread awareness about issues like climate change and the protection of the environment through her initiative called Climate Warrior. She also has reached out to those who needed help when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the nation through her initiative Covid Warrior. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor, recently, opened up about finding new ways to help people and doing her bit to give back to the community.

Bhumi Pednekar’s initiatives

According to a report by ANI News, Bhumi said, 'With Climate Warrior and Covid Warrior, I'm constantly thinking of novel ways of how to reach out to people in need and raise as much awareness on critical issues that our country faces today." She also expressed her gratitude towards all those who helped her and ‘rallied’ beside her to amplify their voices because everyone needs to ‘participate to make a difference’. Bhumi also attributed her parents for ‘imparting strong values’ like these and is also thankful to them for making her the ‘opinionated person’ that she is today. She further added that she has only ‘tried her best’ to help the nation she has been ‘born and brought up in’. Bhumi went on to say that she will ‘continue her mission’ to do her bit for the community.

A look into Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

A couple of days ago, Bhumi spoke to Malhar Kalambe, the founder of the beach-cleaning initiative called Beach Please and shared the video of the interaction on her Instagram handle. During the interaction, Malhar spoke about why he decided to start his initiative and Bhumi also appreciated him for his efforts. Malhar also spoke about how citizens should realise their duties and start taking action as well.

Bhumi Pednekar movies

The 31-year-old actor was last seen in the horror-thriller film Durgamati that received a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. She will next be seen in the family drama titled Badhaai Do which the sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. Rajkummar Rao has been roped to play the male lead in this film and it is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. She will also star in the comedy-drama movie titled Raksha Bandhan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth.

