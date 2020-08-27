Bhumi Pednekar Dazzles In Her New 'colour Pop' Post On IG, Fans Shower Love

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently took to Instagram to upload an artistic picture of herself. The actor sported some colourful make-up and an interesting hairstyle. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post and see how fans and celebs have responded to it.

Bhumi Pednekar's colour pop post

In the post, fans can see Bhumi with some colourful and bright make-up. She is sporting yellow eyeshadow with some black stars made on them. Bhumi is also seen wearing a colourful sport brassier with a white shirt over it and to complete her look. The star threw on some tiny hoop earrings. The actor looked radiant and even her make-up complemented her.

Bhumi added a tiny caption with her post. Not explaining much, she wrote, "Colour Pop #Beauty #Art #Artist" (sic). She also added a colourful emoji of a rainbow lollipop.

Many celebs and fans responded to her post. Fans and celebs both felt that Bhumi looked very beautiful in her post. Take a look:

Bhumi also uploaded a similar picture in her previous post. She could be seen sporting the same bright make-up and clothes. The only difference in this post, when compared, was that the actor wore a face mask and featured in a different pose. Take a look:

In this post, Bhumi asked her fans and followers to wear a face mask. She captioned the post - "If you really care,please wear#WearAMask #Goodmorning #motivation" (sic). Many fans responded to the post with positive remarks.

Bhumi on Climate Change

Bhumi Pednakar is very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. In one of her last posts, she shared a video from the World Economic Forum that showcased the California Wildfire and explained how bad the climate situation had gotten. Bhumi also penned down an informative caption with her post. The caption read - " these visual are real and it’s happening as we speak.Wildfires have become regular occurrence around the world.Last year it swept away more than a billion animals in Australia alone and burnt 4.7 million acres of land through the world... Our planet is heating up,are lungs are clogging.Guys climate change is real.Wake Up!.." (sic). Take a look:

