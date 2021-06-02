Bhumi Pednekar Drops Some "Wednesday Wisdom" Through An Endearing Pic On Social Media

Bhumi Pednekar delivered some Wednesday Wisdom through her most recent post on Instagram. The actor who is known to be quite interactive with her social media posts took to Instagram to add a one-line caption tagged as Wednesday Wisdom. Along with the caption, Bhumi also posted a blissful photograph of herself amid lush greenery and clouds. The picture along with the caption seemed perfect to followers of the actor who reacted to the post with praise and compliments in the comments section.

Bhumi Pednekar shares her 'Wednesday wisdom'

Bhumi Pednekar posted a picture in which she was seen wearing orange and blue attire whilst strolling through a scenic background. The cloud laden hills in the background along with the lush greenery delivered a perfect frame for a picturesque photo. The actor thus snapped a selfie and posted it to her Instagram feed along with a wise caption. The caption posted by the actor spoke about how one should inhale patience and exhale gratitude. Adding this to her post, Bhumi used the hashtag 'Wednesday Wisdom' and added a heart emoji.

Soon, a number of fans and well-wishers began commenting on the post praising Bhumi for the amazing caption. They also complimented the actor on the serene selfie that she posted. Celebrity friends of Bhumi Pednekar even began commenting on the post with emojis expressing their love for the picture. Bhumi Pednekar is known to post several such selfies where she often adds a suitable caption that seems to amaze her fans and followers on the social media platform.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen in the much-awaited Badhaai Do which has completed its filming stage according to multiple news portals. Bhumi will be seen playing the character of Sumi in the film and fans of the actor are quite excited about the same. After the massive success of the first film, Badhaai Ho, fans have been waiting eagerly for Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Further on, Bhumi will also be seen in Mr Lele opposite Varun Dhawan, which is currently in its filming stages.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.