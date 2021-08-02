Bhumi Pednekar Elegantly Poses With Mother & Sister For Magazine Cover; See Photos

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar along with her sister, Samiksha, who is a practising lawyer, and rally driving mother, Sumitra Hooda Pednekar were featured together for the first time on Hindustan Times' Brunch magazine cover on Sunday. The award-winning actor has now taken to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the trio of mother-daughters looked elegant as they posed together for the camera. Take a look!

Bhumi Pednekar poses with mother and sister for a magazine cover!

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, her sister Samiksha, and her mother, Sumitra Hooda Pednekar appeared as three strong independent women on HTs' Brunch magazine cover. In the pictures, the family can be seen posing happily together for the camera. They sported subtle coloured blazers and looked classy as they went for 'no-makeup' makeup look. The elegant ladies accessorised themselves with minimal pieces of jewellery. The title of the magazine reads, 'Lessons in independence'. As for the caption, the Durgamati actor penned, "Our first one together" with a red heart.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also dropped yet another pair of pictures where they can be seen donning the same outfit, while the second picture featured the look-alike sisters. In the second picture, the Pednekar sisters can be seen wearing a pink coloured body fitted outfit. They flashed bright smiles while posing fondly together for the camera. The actor penned a sweet lengthy caption. "When my mum was asked in our school admission interview, what she wished for her daughters she said “ I just want to make them good enough so that they are not a burden on society. For me, their careers, their success, their social and financial standings, even at that time, were more important than marriage. This is how it is still. Marriage is their choice after they’re settled,” Read our super candid interview in this month @htbrunch", she wrote.

Bhumi Pednekar on a Magazine cover

According to Hindustan Times, the Pednekar sisters were brought up under the strong fostering wing of their mother who never held back from living her life. Unfortunately, Bhumi and Samiksha lost their father, Satish Pednekar over a decade ago, who passed away due to cancer. Since then, an all-women family have 'already learnt to tackle a lot of bias' as they live by themselves.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Pednekar has appeared in numerous popular films. The list of Bhumi Pednekar Bollywood films includes Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Durgamati, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, among others. She will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan, Badhaai Do along with Rajkummar Rao, and Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal.

