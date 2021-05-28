Bhumi Pednekar Enjoys A Scenic Mountainside View With Prateek Kuhad Songs

Bhumi Pednekar is among the active film celebrities on social media who consistently keeps her fans updated about what she’s up to. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has recently shared a short video on her Instagram stories from her trip. The video shows a scenic view of the mountains that the actor posted with a short note. She shared a few words of praise in her note about the combination of the view and the songs composed by singer Prateek Kuhad.

Bhumi Pednekar enjoys the hilly views with Prateek Kuhad songs

While Bhumi Pednekar largely keeps her personal life out of the limelight, she has shared a short video from her vacation in the mountainside. The video posted by her shows an eye-catching view of the mountains, which visibly appear to be covered with clouds and smog. The view gets amplified in the video as one of Prateek Kuhad’s popular songs plays in the background. Bhumi wrote on her Instagram story, “The hills and Prateek Kuhad are a mood”. However, she refrained from divulging the location where she has taken her trip to.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Durgamati, which was given an OTT release on Amazon Prime last year in the wake of the pandemic. She will be next seen in Badhai Do, which sees her paired up with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in the leading role. The star cast of the film had wrapped up the shoot back in March, as per a report from ANI. While the film is still going through the post-production stage, the first peek into the film is expected to be unveiled soon. It is expected to be released later this year.

Bhumi Pednekar is now shooting for another upcoming film titled Mr Lele, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Bhumi has starred in quite a few popular films during the course of her career. She had made her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha which released in 2015. Some of her other popular films include Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bala, Sonchiriya among others.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR & PRATEEK KUHAD INSTAGRAM

