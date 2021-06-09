Bhumi Pednekar Enjoys 'Mumbai Rains' As She Heads Out To 'restart Life' Post Lockdown

After sharing a "dump of pictures" to explain her "tryst with nature", Bhumi Pednekar has now bidden adieu to her pyjamas to finally resume work. As the Maharashtra state government recently eased the lockdown 2021 restrictions across the state after a dip in COVID-19 cases, the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor is "ready to restart life". This morning, Bhumi took to her Instagram handle to share a dolled up photograph of herself and hinted at getting back to shooting as she gushed, "bye-bye pyjamas".

Bhumi Pednekar enjoys "Mumbai rains" after heading out to "restart life"

Owing to the surge in Coronavirus cases amid the deadly second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the shoots of film and television industries had come to a halt as a result of lockdown 2021 for over a month in Maharashtra. Based on a couple of parameters, the state government has accordingly lifted the lockdown across districts from June 7 with a set of regulations to be undertaken, which also granted permission to resume the shooting of both films and television shows. Two days into the five-level unlock in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has said goodbye to her pyjamas and resumed work.

Earlier today, i.e. June 9, the Durgamati actor took to her Instagram handle to post a photograph of herself before heading out of the house. In the selfie shared by her, Bhumi looked nothing less than gorgeous in an all-black outfit, complemented with a no-makeup makeup look and smokey eyes, pink lips, along with her hair tied in a neat bun. In addition to posting the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Bye-bye pyjamas, ready to restart life :)".

Soon after Bhumi Pednekar's photo surfaced online, ardent fans flocked to the comment section of her IG post to lavish her with praise. While one user commented writing, "looking so brighter and gorgeous. Lots of love Bhumi", another wrote, "You always seem to amaze me, All the best for everything u have planned @bhumipednekar". Take a look at some more comments here:

Later, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself enjoying a car ride in "Mumbai rains". Bhumi also jammed to Brett Dennen's Joan Of Arc (w: Forro In The Dark) song on her way to work. She gave fans a peek into her drive and wrote, "Mumbai rains & traffic".

