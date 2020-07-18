Bhumi Pednekar Expresses Gratitude On Her Birthday; Check Out The Post

Bhumi Pednekar turns a year older today, on July 18, 2020. While wishes for the Saand Ki Aankh actor have been pouring in from the fans, Bhumi took to her social media to share a beautiful post on the special occasion. In the post, she not only shared glimpses of her delightful birthday celebration but she also shared a heart-warming message for the world to see.

Bhumi Pednekar shares her birthday celebration

Talking about the pictures, in one of them, someone can be seen feeding Bhumi her birthday cake while she can be seen looking visibly relishing it. The second picture has the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor posing along with her birthday cake. Bhumi can be seen looking lovely in white attire. Her presumably walnut cake looks mouth-watering in the picture. The table can also be seen adorned with some candles. But it was her heartfelt caption that grabbed all the attention in the post.

Bhumi Pednekar has a message full of gratitude for her fans

The actor stated that as she turns a year older today, she is extremely fortunate and grateful to be surrounded by an abundance of love as well as support around her. She further adds that she is thankful to have some incredible people in her life and to have a job that she loves. She went on to state that she is thankful for the love she gets from her fans and that she can contribute to her part in making the world a better place.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor also said that she is thankful to be having the means to protect the people she loves. The actor concluded that looking at the things happening around her hinting at the pandemic situation, she is overwhelmed with the love that people have shown towards her. Take a look at her post.

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the film. The movie was reportedly well-received by the audience and was also a success at the box office. She will now be seen in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. The film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Vikrant Massey. The movie will soon be releasing on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix.

