Bhumi Pednekar Expresses Love For Makeup, Recalls Using Her Mother's Makeup As A Child

Bhumi Pednekar's love for makeup is hidden by none, as the actor often shares makeup tutorial videos on her Instagram handle. Bhumi recently became the first Indian woman to be appointed as, makeup brand M A C's global cosmetics brand ambassador. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor spoke about how her love for makeup started and recalled using her mother and aunt's makeup products when she was young.

Bhum Pednekar talks about her love for makeup and how it all started

Bhumi Pednekar revealed that her love for makeup started at a young age when she watched her mother dressing up. Talking to ANI she said, "I am a huge lover of makeup. I have been experimenting with makeup since childhood. I remember I used to gaze at my mother adoringly whenever she started applying makeup, and then later I would wear her kajal and put on her foundation. However, I would always end up looking like a clown. Thankfully, her closet was always opened for me during my childhood... and that's how my interest in makeup developed."

Pednekar also shared few tips regarding her skincare routine and also revealed the process. The actor said, "It's extremely important to take care of your skin. I make sure I drink loads of water and eat food that keeps my gut clean. I am a vegetarian so that's a plus. I look at beauty in a more realistic way. You have to love your body if you want it lovely or glowing. Speaking of my skincare routine, I don't have a complicated skincare routine...it's just one facial cleanser cream which I use..that's about it."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in the family drama film Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the hit 2018 film Badhaai Ho. She will also be seen with her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar for the comedy-drama film Raksha Bandhan. The movie revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister and also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who play Kumar's sisters.

(Image Credits: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram)