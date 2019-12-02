Bhumi Pednekar Expresses Her Love For Neon In A Bright Tangerine Ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor, has successfully made a unique place of herself in Bollywood. Along with being famous for being the versatile actor that she is, Bhumi is also well-known for her fashion sense. The actor is busy promoting her upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The Saand Ki Aankh actor is giving major fashion goals with her amazing promotional looks. She looks amazing in her recent neon ensemble posts. Bhumi is experimenting with her fashion statements and fans are already loving her promotional outfits wardrobe.

Bhumi Pednekar's Neon Love

From sporting statement dresses to gorgeous sarees, Bhumi is making everyone's heads turn with her stunning fashion sense. The actor has levelled-up her fashion game and her promotional wardrobe is something to take fashion cues from. The actor recently shared her picture in a bright tangerine zipper dress. The actor levelled up her fashion quotient with a black belt and stylish shades. The actor completed her look with a mid-parted messy ponytail and clear strappy heels. She opted for a soft pink eye makeup look with nude lips and no jewelry. The neon ensemble was from Public Desire and she was styled by celebrity stylist Harshita Daga.

After the massive response that the trailer and the songs from Pati Patni Aur Woh received, the filmmakers of the movie decided to share a total of five dialogue promos from the movie. The visuals once again garnered equal attention from the audience. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar. The movie is a remake of the original film with the same name directed by BR Chopra in 1978. The original movie featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in prominent roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

