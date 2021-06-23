Bhumi Pednekar Expresses Unhappiness Over UNO Game's Rule Of '+4', Says "Oh No"

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared that she is upset over the UNO game's rules. On June 23, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story, wherein she posted a screenshot of UNO game's tweet. As seen in Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Stories, the UNO game's official Twitter handle, realUNOgame, shared that if a player puts down a +4 card, the next player must draw 4 cards and their turn is skipped. The tweet further stated that the next player cannot put +2 and make the further player pick 6 cards. However, Bhumi Pednekar seemed upset with this and said, "No +4 pe +4, Oh No!".

Bhumi Pednekar is upset with the UNO game's rules

As seen in Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Stories, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star reposted an Instagram page, Wasted's post. UNO game's official tweet said, "If someone puts down +4, you must draw 4 cards and your turn is skipped. You can't put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you've tried it". One of the Twitter users replied to realUNOgame's tweet asking, "what about a +4 on +4?". The UNO game's official Twitter handle denied the move, to which the user hilariously tweeted, "you don't know how to play the game right".

A peek into Bhumi Pednekar's latest news

Bhumi Pednekar is currently shooting for her upcoming family drama flick, Raksha Bandhan, alongside Akshay Kumar. Raksha Bandhan is helmed by Aanand L Rai and is written by Himanshu Sharma. It was announced on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan last year. On June 9, the Dum Laga Ke Haisa actor announced her association with the film.

She shared a picture with Kumar and Anand L Rai. Announcing the news, Bhumi Pednekar said, "A very special film & a very special reunion". She further added, "Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans". "Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story", Pednekar concluded.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM

