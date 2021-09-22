Bhumi Pednekar Feels 'honoured' To Be Invited At Climate Week In New York City

Actor-climate activist Bhumi Pednekar, who has been quite vocal about her thoughts on climate conservation, has been invited to speak at the Climate Week in New York. The actor, who is delighted to be a part of the Climate Week in New York, took to her Instagram story and shared how this opportunity will help her in interacting with ‘climate warriors, champions’ from other countries. The actor will be speaking at the session on September 23rd. The actor will talk about how India will play a vital role in the global response to the climate emergency, and how the Indian industry will play a critical role in this journey forward.

While expressing her ‘honour’ to be a part of such a mega event where she will voice her opinion on climate changes, Bhumi wrote, “ Honoured to be speaking at the Climate Week NYC. A platform where climate warriors, champions, and leaders from different parts of the world get together to find solutions to accelerate climate action and share knowledge about the crisis we are in. Join my session on the 23rd”.

Bhumi Pednekar to speak about climate change at Climate Week in New York.

According to ANI, announcing the development, Divya Sharma, India Executive Director, Climate Group, said, "We are pleased to host Bhumi Pednekar at Climate Week NYC 2021 which is a critical moment to influence climate action across the world." She added, "Along with being a talented artist, Bhumi has been a strong advocate for environment-friendly choices and green solutions. In line with this year's theme of 'Getting It Done,' young voices like Bhumi's will truly inspire others to do more at Climate Week NYC."

2021 will mark Climate Week NYC’s thirteenth year in running as the largest climate week on earth. Run by Climate Group in partnership with the United Nations, COP26, and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC is where the world gathers to showcase leading action and discuss how to do more.

The Dum Lagake Haisha actor has always been an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up the responsibility of climate conservation through her initiative 'Climate Warrior’. Through the noble initiative, Bhumi is working constantly to mobilise the citizens of India to actively participate in conserving and protecting the environment from getting exhausted. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has a host of projects in her kitty, including Raksha Bandhan, Badhaai Do, and Takht.

IMAGE: Instagram/@BhumiPednekar





