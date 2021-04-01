Bhumi Pednekar Feels 'super Hormonal'; Shares Her Way Of Being 'period Blues'

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram recently featured the actress' selfie as she shared her way of beating the 'period blues'. She made use of the hashtag period of pride as she shared her pic on Instagram stories.

Bhumi Pednekar beats the period blues

The selfie featured the actress in her natural avatar, sporting a no-makeup look with her hair left in its natural way. Her skin also seemed to have a subtle glow. Bhumi wrote in her caption that she was feeling "super hormonal" and her sinuses were aggravated. To remedy this, she planned on working out and beating the period blues.

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a makeup tutorial on her Instagram. The actress is often seen sharing her makeup videos with her fans and followers. In the video, she showed step by step routine of her makeup look. While sharing the video, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress wrote "Sunday's are for fun" in her captions.

Bhumi Pednekar wraps up shoot of upcoming movie 'Badhaai Do'

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the family drama Badhaai Do. The movie is the sequel to the 2018 hit movie Badhaai Ho. The actress recently took to her Instagram and announced that she had wrapped the shoot of the movie. In the photo, she can be seen laughing and posing for the camera with her co-star Rajkummar Rao. While sharing the photo, the actress penned down a note and wrote that it was a wrap for their characters Shardul and Simi. The actress further wrote, "This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film - Pure love for each other, constant laughs & memories for a lifetime". She further thanked her entire team for making her journey a memorable one.

A quick look at Bhumi Pednekar's movies

The actress made her debut with the 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha as Sandhya, an overweight bride. The movie also featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Pednekar went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actress was next seen in the 2017 social problem film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. She then went on to feature in various commercially and critically successful movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya and Bala.

