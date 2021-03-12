Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Her Smile In Her Sunkissed Photoshoot; Feels Lazy To Put A Caption

Bhumi Pednekar recently gave a sneak peek into one of her latest photoshoots in which she shared some of her stunning poses in a snazzy avatar. She managed to pull off a cool semi-casual look in the photoshoot that was highly loved by her fans. Her fans went crazy over her breathtaking beauty and dropped in compliments under the post.

A glimpse of Bhumi Pednekar’s photoshoot

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram handle and added these photos for her fans in which she showcased some of her classy looks. In the first photo, she can be seen wearing a smart brown coloured turtleneck top and added a printed blazer to it. She also wore a classy pink coloured knee-length slit skirt and paired her look with a set of brown coloured stilettos. In the second photo, she posed candidly as the sunshine poured all over her face making it glow even more. In the last one, she flaunted a casual pose in which she can be seen with her hands in her pocket and gleefully smiling at the camera.

In the caption, she stated how she was feeling too lazy to put up a caption for her post. Bhumi Pednekar’s photoshoot became a huge hit among her fans and as they saw her photos, they commented on how stunning she looked. Many of the fans also stated how she was killing it with her looks while many others mentioned how they couldn’t take their eyes off her. Many others dropped in numerous fire and heart symbols in the comments to express their feelings about how they find her adorable. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s photos and see how her fans reacted to them with love and praises.





One of Bhumi Pednekar’s movie shoots recently wrapped up and as she was thrilled about it, she announced it through her post. She had been filming with Rajkummar Rao for their upcoming movie Badhaai Do and shared these photos with two of her team members. She announced how it was a wrap for Shardul and Sumi and thanked the entire team of the film for making it a memorable journey. She also added how she felt lucky to have worked with all of them.

