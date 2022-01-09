Bhumi Pednekar Gives Aamir Khan's Song A Twist As She Urges Fans To Stay Safe; See Pics

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has urged her fans and followers to don masks in view of the surging COVID cases observed in the country. The Bala actor dropped a beautiful picture, in which she could be seen flaunting the shades of neutrals. The Dum Lagake Haisha actor was all in a filmy mood as she was all inspired by actor Aamir Khan's song from one of his old films, Ghulam.

Bhumi Pednekar urges fans to wear masks in a filmy style

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi uploaded a picture in which she wore tones of brown. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor looked stunning and captioned the picture by referencing lyrics from hit number Aati Kya Khandala from Aamir Khan's 1998 film Ghulam. She wrote, "Aey kya bolti tu? Aey kya main bolu? Mask pehno, Safe Raho. Varna no, ghoomenge, phirenge, nachenge, gaayeinge, no aish karengey aur kya." The caption suggested that people should wear a mask and remain safe in this new era of COVID-19. She said if people will not follow the protocols, then they will not be able to enjoy and go out of their homes.

Many Bollywood celebrities and the actor's fans reacted to the post in the comment section. Patralekha wrote, "Ufffff…Bhumi, this is next level hotness" with some fire emojis. Tisca Chopra wrote, "Girrrl you gotta get us some iced sodas." Bhumi's post comes at a time when India is battling a new wave of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far, 3,623 cases of the Omicron strain of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry.

Bhumi on the work front

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhumi had said that she would really want her films to be released in the cinema hall, which can't happen at the cost of the virus as it is going out of control. On the work front, Bhumi will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed. The film will also star Rajkummar Rao. As per a report by PTI, the actor joined Anubhav Sinha's crew in October. Bhumi also opened up about her decision to collaborate with Sinha on the directorial front.

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar