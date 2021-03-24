Bhumi Pednekar Goes To Dinner With Her Plate To Give 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' Message

Bhumi Pednekar's family recently went out for dinner to celebrate her brother's birthday yesterday and enjoyed '#FamJam' with live music and some scrumptious delicacies. On Tuesday, the Durgamati actor took to her Instagram handle to post a streak of photos and videos from her we-time with mother Sumitra Pednekar, sister Samiksha Pednekar and other family members. Although she went out for dinner, a "climate warrior" Bhumi didn't forget to carry her steel plate along with herself to give out a social message of 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' to her fans.

Bhumi Pednekar spreads a message

On March 23, 2021, '#PednekarGirls' Bhumi Pednekar, Samiksha Pednekar and Sumitra Pednekar had the time of their life as they went out for an extravagant dinner date with their family members to a rooftop eatery with live music. During their family celebration, the mother-sisters trio jammed and danced to iconic Hindi songs like Voh Chali Voh Chali and Hain Apna Dil Toh Awara. Along with giving fans a sneak-peek into her family gathering, Bhumi also gave netizens an important social message by sharing a picture of her dinner plate.

To her fans' surprise, the 31-year-old climate warrior goes out to eat with her own plate. Yesterday, Bhumi shared a picture of her steel plate on her Instagram Story and gushed "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle". Along with giving out the social message, she revealing writing, "never without my plate :)".

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Story below:

After sharing some adorable glimpses from her family gathering yesterday, Bhumi Pednekar has now shared an unseen photo of her late father, Satish Pednekar, to remember him as she lost him 10 years ago. She wrote, "Satish Motiram Pednekar. Forever Papa ...10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do. I see you in samu and I hear you in everything that mom has to say. I see you when I talk when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom." She added, "You’ve left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are.... #PednekarGirls #SatishPednekar #daddysgirl".

Take a look:

Promo Image Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.