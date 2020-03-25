Bhumi Pednekar's Gorgeous Ethnic Accessories You Can Not Miss

Bhumi Pednekar has ensured to keep her off-screen looks distinct from her on-screen appearances. Pednekar's active posts on social media have got the attention of her fans. Her trendy style and inspirational videos have urged her fans to follow her footsteps. Listed below are some of Bhumi Pednekar's photos donning ethnic accessories that one can take cues from.

Bhumi Pednekar's ethnic accessories one can take cues from

Bhumi Pednekar dons a beautiful multicolored lehenga and blouse. Along with the heavily embroidered piece, she chooses fine royal jewelry. Bhumi is seen in a neat hairstyle with bold and glowing makeup. She wears chunky headgears, rings, and golden kadas to enhance her look.

Bhumi Pednekar can be seen donning some great multicolored lehengas. She is seen alongside co-stars Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan. Bhumi is seen wearing subtle jewellery that goes well with her heavy lehengas.

In this look, Bhumi has mixed ethnic jewellery with her indo-western look. She is seen wearing a yellow one-shouldered dress. She has worn a golden choker necklace to complete her look.

Bhumi is known to keep things quirky. Here we see her wearing a pink saree with heavy jewellery and blue eyeliner. The makeup and hairstyle blend well with her look. She is seen donning chunky kadas as well.

Bhumi not only is a fan of golden traditional jewellery but also likes silver jewellery. She is seen wearing silver oxidized jewellery. She has paired it all with a dark maroon outfit.

