Bhumi Pednekar Hails Citizens Who Have United To Help Others Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been in the news recently as she's been helping several COVID-19 patients across India. Recently, she came up with her own social media initiative called COVID Warrior which uses social media to help people in crisis. Bhumi mentioned that she feels proud of how Indians have united to help fellow citizens in these tough times.

Bhumi Pednekar on how Indians have united to help everyone in need

According to a report by DNA, Bhumi in a media statement said that the pandemic has united everyone in grief and we all are united to pray for someone we don’t know. She added that we have united to save a life and for humanity. Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude to every Indian that came forward to save a fellow citizen or reach out to a person in need. More to the point, she said that she is really proud of how Indians have joined hands in a bid to protect lives.

Bhumi Pednekar is constantly helping the people in need in this time of crisis through social media. She also started her initiative called COVID Warrior that has saved many lives. Talking about her initiative she said that COVID Warrior has used the power of social media for the greater good and has used the power of digital to unify people fighting a common enemy. She highlighted the fact that she is overwhelmed with all the love and care that people have showered on one another in the time of crisis. She added that we have a long way to go before the virus is curbed but she is spending every second of her time fighting to save someone.

Later on, Bhumi talked about how every Indian is standing with her on the digital frontier and spending every single moment to constantly reach out to those in need. She believes we all will come out of this, overcome this virus and save as many humans as possible. Meanwhile, India recorded 3,48,421 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,33,10,938, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday morning. The death toll climbed to 2,54,197 with 4,205 daily deaths, and the active cases currently stand at 3,70,4099.

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

