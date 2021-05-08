Bhumi Pednekar Helps Arrange Ventilators And Hospital Beds For People Amid COVID Crisis

Several Bollywood stars have taken inspiration from Sonu Sood and have been lending a helping hand. Actor Bhumi Pednekar has also followed suit and is doing her bit to help people in tough times. She has been using her contacts to help people with ventilators and beds at the hospitals, with the help of the internet.

Bhumi Pednekar helps patients amid Pandemic

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 praying for patients speedy recovery https://t.co/fANr9aiTEU — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 8, 2021

Sir it’s been arranged https://t.co/CQVeHmvWNR — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 8, 2021

A Twitter user wrote to Bhumi Pednekar asking for her help to arrange a hospital bed. She arranged for a bed for the person and also prayed for the patient's recovery. Another Instagram user tweeted to her and asked for a ventilator, which she got arranged in some time. Bhumi Pednekar received a lot of appreciation for her work from netizens.

Good work @bhumipednekar — Nitin Lakhan Singla (@NitinSinglaIYC) May 8, 2021

Thank you so much for saving a life ! God bless ! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) May 8, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar hats off to you

Great going

Stay safe stay blessed — Vivek (@vimohi11) May 8, 2021

One Twitter user who was in search of a bed and was helped by Bhumi Pednekar took Twitter to thank her for saving a life and also sent her blessings, virtually. Another Twitter user praised her 'Good Work'. One of Bhumi's followers also wrote 'Great going', further adding 'Stay Safe and Stay Blessed'.

For all those reaching out for help please send in this format :

Patient Name-

Age-

Gender-

Hospital (if admitted)-

Blood group -

Blood bank name (plasma)-

HRCT-

SP O2-

Requirement-

City-

Contact-

Other info-

This makes it quicker for us to help find resources.#covidwarrior — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 23, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar recently released a format for those people who wanted to reach out to her for help. After Bhumi helped a number of people, many netizens started reaching out to her. She shared a format on Twitter and asked people to fill in with the proper name, age, blood group, gender and other information before sending it to her.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pendekar will be seen in two upcoming films Badhaai Do and Mr Lele. The film Badhaai Do is a spiritual sequel to the film Badhaai Ho. It features Rajkummar Rao along with Bhumi, in the lead role. The film will be directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and Bhumi will be seen playing the role of a physical education teacher.

