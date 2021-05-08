Last Updated:

Bhumi Pednekar Helps Arrange Ventilators And Hospital Beds For People Amid COVID Crisis

Bhumi Pednekar is using her contacts to help people with ventilators and beds at the hospitals, with the help of the internet.

Written By
Vaishnavi Navalka
IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM


Several Bollywood stars have taken inspiration from Sonu Sood and have been lending a helping hand. Actor Bhumi Pednekar has also followed suit and is doing her bit to help people in tough times. She has been using her contacts to help people with ventilators and beds at the hospitals, with the help of the internet.

Bhumi Pednekar helps patients amid Pandemic

A Twitter user wrote to Bhumi Pednekar asking for her help to arrange a hospital bed. She arranged for a bed for the person and also prayed for the patient's recovery. Another Instagram user tweeted to her and asked for a ventilator, which she got arranged in some time. Bhumi Pednekar received a lot of appreciation for her work from netizens. 

One Twitter user who was in search of a bed and was helped by Bhumi Pednekar took Twitter to thank her for saving a life and also sent her blessings, virtually. Another Twitter user praised her 'Good Work'. One of Bhumi's followers also wrote 'Great going', further adding 'Stay Safe and Stay Blessed'.

 Bhumi Pednekar recently released a format for those people who wanted to reach out to her for help. After Bhumi helped a number of people, many netizens started reaching out to her. She shared a format on Twitter and asked people to fill in with the proper name, age, blood group, gender and other information before sending it to her. 

On the professional front, Bhumi Pendekar will be seen in two upcoming films Badhaai Do and Mr Lele. The film Badhaai Do is a spiritual sequel to the film Badhaai Ho. It features Rajkummar Rao along with Bhumi, in the lead role. The film will be directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and Bhumi will be seen playing the role of a physical education teacher.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM

 

 

First Published:
