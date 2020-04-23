Bhumi Pednekar Inspired By Deepika Padukone's Polka Dot Dress? See Pics

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actors from Bollywood. The superstar has gained a massive fan base of 47.2 million followers by churning out several blockbuster hits like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Om Shanti Om, Padmaavat, Chhapaak and many more. The Bajirao Mastani actor is not only influencing her fans and followers but also her fellow Bollywood colleagues.

Recently, Deepika Padukone sported a a polka-dotted dress that seemingly inspired Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi is one of the most popular actors amongst the new-generation stars. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame has acquired over 4.5 million followers on Instagram. Check out Bhumi Pednekar and Deepika Padukone's photos.

Deepika Padukone's dress

In this photoshoot outfit, Deepika Padukone posed in a blue frock gown. The blue dress had polka dotted design printed on it. Deepika Padukone's outfit had a single sleeve design. For glam, the Om Shanti Om actor turned up in nude makeup look with smokey eyes and minimal accessories. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos.

Bhumi Pednekar's dress

In this picture, Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a red frock. The outfit had polka dotted design and funky sleeves. The neckline was resembling a Chinese collar neck. Bhumi Pednekar paired black heels with adorned with studded diamonds. For glam, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor was styled in light makeup look sported with red lipstick. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

