Actor Bhumi Pednekar’s tryst with animals has never been hidden from the fans. The actor is often seen voicing her opinion against animal cruelty on social media. Now, the Bala actor recently introduced a new family member to her fans that have left them in awe.

Before fans jump to any conclusion, let us inform you that the actor has adopted a pet dog and has given a cute name to him. Bhumi has named her pet dog – Beau. Though the actor had adopted the dog a few months back, she has finally introduced Beau Pednekar to her social media family today with some adorable pictures.

Bhumi Pednekar introduces a new family member

Apart from sharing the pictures on Instagram. The actor even penned a small note revealing how the little one changed her life and how it has made her more ‘compassionate.’ "Please Welcome Our Main Man - Beau Pednekar Since he’s come into our lives, he has filled it with tons of love, laughter, sussu, and potty You’re my baby Jaan @thebeauway @samikshapednekar @sumitrapednekar #insta #petlife #doggo .”

Bhumi even issued a statement on the same and said, “Bhumi said, “We’ve finally welcomed a new family member - Beau Pednekar. His energy has changed our lives. He has made me kinder and more compassionate. My love for animals has only gone deeper since beau happened to us.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, previously, Bhumi has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming venture Bhakshak. Announcing the wrap on her official Instagram handle, the Badhaai Do actor penned a note that read, “It has been an emotional roller-coaster, and 39 days later, we wrap #Bhakshak (sic)" Calling it a jaw-dropping story, Bhumi continued, "A film that will always remain close to my heart and the narrative that will continue to give me goosebumps. I feel proud to bring to you a jaw-dropping story of women coming together to fight for justice. Produced by @redchilliesent and directed by @justpulkit. See you soon in the cinema. (sic)"

Apart from this, starting with Anubhav Sinha's directorial Bheed, the actor will also be seen in Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller. That's not all. Bhumi will also feature in Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, in Shashank Khaitan's Govind Aala Re with Vicky Kaushal, in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaa, and more.