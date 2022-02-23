Bhumi Pednekar Issues Statement On Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Denies Meeting Conman

The Enforcement Directorate, which has been probing the Rs 200-crore money laundering case against multimillionaire Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, recently learnt that Chandrashelhar's aide Pinky Irani had approached actor Bhumi Pednekar with a proposal.

For the past few months, the ED has exposed Chandrashekhar's modus operandi to target Bollywood’s female stars and came up with several names from the industry. After Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernadez, other names such as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar also came up.

After the ED alleged that Chandrashekhar gifted Jacqueline Fernandez numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse, he is now accused of reaching out to other stars. Actor Bhumi Pednekar issued a statement and revealed that Chandrashekhar’s close aide and co-accused in the multi-crore scam, Pinky Irani, approached the Bala star as the Vice President of HR of ‘News Express Post’ in January 2021.

Bhumi Pednekar's statement on being approached by Pinky Irani

Pednekar issued a statement and revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar introduced himself as “Shekhaar” and informed her that his friend "Ms. Irani must have got in touch with you regarding a few projects and a car that I wanna gift you”. Further on 21 May 2021, Sukesh contacted the actor again through a message from the same number and introduced himself as Suraj from NE Group and told her that his office HR, Irani, was trying to get in touch with her in regard to gifting a car.

Bhumi Pednekar confirmed that she did not receive any gifts from Chandrasekhar or Suraj or Shekhar or his associates including Pinky Irani. She also revealed that she has never met or had any sort of personal interaction, either social or professional, with any of them.

Meanwhile, on February 16, Pinky Irani was granted bail by the Delhi Court. Arrested by the ED on 9 December 2021, the lady in question was allegedly the link between Sukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez, amongst various other celebrities from the film industry. Gripped in an extortion case of Rs 200 crore, Irani will be released on bail owing to her age.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly used high-profile applications to spoof landline numbers of government officials, bureaucrats, and contacted people to extort money. Chandrashekhar and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul, have been accused of using hawala networks and shell companies to park the money amassed in the racket.

(Image: PTI)